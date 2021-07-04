Rivian's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe recently posted a few tweets about the all-electric delivery van, that the company will produce for Amazon.

According to the original info from September 2019, when Amazon invested $700 million in Rivian, the company is expected to produce up to 100,000 electric delivery trucks. The first 10,000 by the end of 2022, and the remaining 90,000 by 2030.

The photo above shows eight of those vans, signed "Powered by Rivian," which appear to be very similar to the initial images.

Rivian-Amazon delivery van prototypes were already seen a few times during its real-world testing. The most recent reports are from Denver, Oklahoma and San Francisco.

We guess that now the company is moving to series production, at least to a beta phase.

The previous two tweets showed an initial production process. Who knows, maybe soon we will get a sneak peek into EV-related assembly?

We don't know details about the Rivian-Amazon delivery van, but for sure its specs are tailored for Amazon's last-mile delivery requirements.

Vehicles like that do not necessarily need very big batteries or range (some might), because the main points are probably affordability, low energy and maintenance cost and high volumetric capacity.

Seamless and quiet electric drive, that does not use fuel while idle, is a perfect choice for delivery vans. We can also see multiple smart design features that make the van very convenient and efficient for the job.

Meanwhile, the market launch of the Rivian R1T electric pickup is slightly delayed to July. The Rivian R1S electric SUV is expected in August.

These two vehicles are the foundation of Rivian's future, but the delivery van might be a key "bread and butter" order in the first couple of years.