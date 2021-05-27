Rivian was expected to start customer deliveries of the Rivian R1T Launch Edition in June 2021, but the all-electric pickup might be delayed a bit again.

According to rivianownersforum.com (via Breaking News Team), the first units will be delivered about a month later, in July 2021.

Deliveries of the Launch Edition will be completed by Spring 2022. At this point, we don't know whether it will affect in any way the market launch of Adventure and Explore versions, scheduled for January 2022.

A test drive program will start in August with priority for preorder holders. The first markets will be Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit and Seattle. Test drives will take place at designated locations or at home.

Rivian R1T ©2020 Jeff Johnson Rivian R1S

We don't know whether the market launch of the Rivian R1S SUV will also be affected by the delay. The launch edition was expected in August 2021.

Despite the reported delay, Rivian R1T still should be the first series-produced all-electric pickup on the market.

Here is the timeline for all the versions:

Launch Edition : Deliveries start July 2021 (previously June 2021)

: Deliveries start (previously June 2021) Adventure: Deliveries start Jan 2022

Deliveries start Explore: Deliveries start Jan 2022

The Rivian R1S SUV to follow shortly thereafter, from August:

Launch Edition: Deliveries start August 2021

Deliveries start Adventure: Deliveries start Jan 2022

Deliveries start Explore: Deliveries start Jan 2022

At launch, Rivian vehicles are expected to offer 300+ miles (483+ km) of range, but at a later date, there will be also a 400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022) as well as a more affordable 250+ mile (402+ km) version.

Hat Tip To The Breaking News Team!!!