A few years ago, Rivian showcased an amazing, purpose-built modular kitchen that was made to fit like a glove inside the R1T’s gear tunnel–that’s the full-width storage space between the electric pickup’s bed and passenger compartment.

It had an integrated dual-burner induction cooktop, a sink and a full set of pots and pans. It was innovative and went hand in hand with Rivian’s adventure-ready image. Unfortunately, that product didn’t make it into customers’ hands but the California-based company didn’t give up on the idea. Say hello, then, to the new travel kitchen, which will be available soon.

Get Fully Charged Purpose-built camping accessories Rivian bills itself as a maker of adventure-ready vehicles. This usually involves camping somewhere remote, which is why the company is working on a purpose-built travel kitchen.

To the best of my knowledge, the product was first showcased this past weekend at the meet-and-greet organized by Rivian in Pasadena, where the updated R1S and upcoming R2 were shown to the public. Thanks to Brian Tong, who published a video of the portable kitchen on his YouTube channel, we get to see all the details of the new camping accessory.

According to the Rivian reps who spoke with Tong, the travel kitchen will be available starting this week in the company’s shop for a price of $1,400. For that kind of money, you get a two-burner induction cooktop, a small handle for towels and utensils, a small drawer that houses a chopping board and cutlery, as well as a set of dimmable LED lights. When not in use, the camp kitchen can be folded and stored in a tailor-made bag.

In the video embedded at the top of this page, the travel kitchen cooktop was hooked up to one of the power outlets in the trunk of the R1S and was secured on the tailgate through the hooks that normally keep the hatch closed.

Rivian Travel Kitchen (Source: Brian Tong / YouTube)

We don’t know how the accessory will integrate with the R1T pickup’s tailgate, but when it comes to the upcoming R2 and smaller R3, official photos that were published earlier this year showed the kitchen sitting on top of a separate storage box that Rivian said will snap into place using dedicated latch points. That box also had a water tank, a cooler and plenty of storage for pans, but we don’t know if for $1,400 you also get the box and all the goodies inside.

We’ll know more details about Rivian’s new travel kitchen when the product lands in the company’s online store. Until then, you can head over to the comments section to let us know what you think.