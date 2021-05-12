According to a recent report in The Colorado Sun, Amazon's Rivian electric delivery vans have moved into the Denver, Colorado area to begin delivering packages as part of a growing test program.

Rivian has plans to test its Amazon electric delivery vans in 16 locations throughout the US. We've seen the vans out testing on delivery routes in areas like California and Oklahoma. However, expansion is underway, and testing has started in Colorado. The goal is to test the vans in different climates, as well as areas with contrasting terrain.

The vans are sticking to the area around Denver since they only have about 150 miles of range. Amazon says the range it has seen is based on what's been possible during the testing process. The goal here is to deliver close to Amazon's delivery centers. Clearly, a 150-mile-range delivery van isn't transporting Amazon products across the country. It makes sense to have these electric vans in use for deliveries from local Amazon centers to nearby neighborhoods.

Amazon is among many major investors in Rivian. The online retailer has a "Climate Pledge" initiative, and Rivian's vans are a big part of achieving it. Amazon aims to have "net-zero carbon emissions" by 2040. It has already pre-purchased 10,000 Rivian electric delivery vans. Director of Amazon’s Global Fleet and Products Ross Rachey shared via The Colorado Sun:

“From what we’ve seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that. As we continue to grow and invest in Colorado, we want to do so responsibly, so we’re excited for customers to see these vehicles cruising through their neighborhood.”

Rivian's vehicle launch is right around the corner. The electric automaker plans to launch its R1T electric pickup truck this June. Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast said all of the brand's launch-edition vehicles are sold out. If you order one now, you won't get it until 2022.