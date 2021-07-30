With deliveries of the R1T pickup and R1S SUV coming in September and later in the fall, respectively, Rivian is offering customers a preview of its service centers. In a post on Twitter, the EV startup has shared photos of service centers located in Brooklyn (NY), Bellevue (WA), Normal (IL), and San Francisco and El Segundo (CA).

While the workshop area looks pretty traditional with elevators and other specific equipment, the customer waiting areas appear airy and cozy, with Rivian saying that it has “brought the inspiration of the outdoors" to its inside spaces. In several comments to the post, Rivian has offered some details about these centers and how they will serve customers.

“While most repairs can be done by our Mobile Service vans right at your home or office, we can also pick up and bring your vehicle to a Rivian Service Center and return it to you, all with a flexible loaner program.”

The EV manufacturer added that service centers would also prepare brand-new Rivian vehicles for delivery and install accessories on them. Unsurprisingly, the five previewed locations are located in or close to metropolitan areas.

However, Rivian says that as production of the R1T and R1S ramps up, so, too, will its network of service centers. According to the company, locations across the country are opening this year, “with many more coming online in 2022.”

Asked by a commenter about its showrooms, the automaker replied that 10 Rivian Experience Centers are opening across the country this year, with details on locations and hours to become available later on.

Until then, prospective customers will be able to get a look at the R1S and R1T in September, when Rivian kicks off its Demo Drive tour.