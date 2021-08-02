The Tesla Model S Plaid never ceases to amaze people with its insane acceleration performance. It rockets from zero to sixty in about the same time it takes you to clear your throat, but not even the most suggestive description of its acceleration can prepare you for the moment you get to experience it in person.

Knowing that and the fact that people go crazy for Model S Plaid acceleration videos these days, DragTimes’ Brooks Weisblat has decided to show some of his friends how the performance EV accelerates in the wet.

Remember, we’re talking about a car with an official 0-60 time of “under 2 seconds” (at least according to Tesla), though specific conditions have to be met for that to happen, including special tires, a sticky surface and not counting a one-foot rollout.

But just how quick the Model S Plaid is on a rainy day, with no preparations other than putting it in Drag Strip mode? Brooks Weisblat wanted to find out, so he fitted his Tesla Plaid with a Racelogic Performance Box Touch to get accurate measurements of the car’s acceleration.

In the short video, which seems to be a preview of something more elaborate coming later on, we get to witness ridiculous 0-60 times of 2.61, 2.58, and even 2.34 seconds!

Brooks says the Tesla’s traction control system is pretty insane to allow those numbers, and we couldn’t agree more. Putting down 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft (1,422 Nm) of torque so efficiently on a wet road is truly sensational and a testament to the Model S Plaid’s engineering excellence.

The reactions of Brooks’ friends clearly prove that, with one of them getting so sick to the stomach from the brutal acceleration he asked the driver to stop so he could get out and, you know, revisit lunch.