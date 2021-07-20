GMC hints at its third all-electric model, a full-size pickup that would join the halo EV models like Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV.

Automotive News reports that Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said today that "a full-size electric pickup would arrive in "due course."

No details were announced, but considering that the all-electric pickup Chevrolet Silverado was confirmed in April 2021, it could be the GMC Sierra (Silverado's cousin).

In the case of Ultium-based electric Chevrolet Silverado, the range is expected to exceed 400 miles (at least in the top version, we guess). GMC's pickup probably will match the specs.

It's very likely that both would be produced at the GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit, alongside other EVs (Hummers and Cruise Origin autonomous vehicles).

Anyway, at this point, we will probably see all the brands, one by one, announcing their electric pickup plans over the next year or two.

With Ford F-150 Lightning not far away, Chevrolet Silverado scheduled for a bit later (probably 2023/2024) and RAM 1500 BEV in 2024, the future of pickups is electrifying. Newcomers are also preparing for the competition, including Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck and more.