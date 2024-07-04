Ever since its debut three years ago, the GMC Hummer EV SUV has been a regular appearance in YouTube videos, thanks to its size, polarizing looks and impressive spec sheet.

Now, famous car reviewer and InsideEVs friend Doug DeMuro got his hands on a 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV in 3X trim and made a video where he talked about all the quirks and features, as he does with all the cars he drives. Until we finish our own review of the battery-powered Hummer, let’s see what DeMuro has to say about the crab-walking electric SUV.

Get Fully Charged Tech-filled bonanza The 2024 GMC Hummer EV, be it the pickup or SUV, has over a dozen camera angles, including video feeds from underneath the car. The brawny electric truck also comes as standard with four-wheel steering, adjustable air suspension and infotainment system graphics that look like they were lifted straight from a video game.

Sales of both the pickup and SUV variants of the Hummer EV haven’t been anything to write home about, with General Motors moving just 1,668 units in the first quarter. Things might have improved in Q2, as GM recently announced that it sold a record number of EVs in the previous three months, but we don’t have hard numbers yet, so we’ll see how the humongous EV fared.

Production-related issues are partly to blame for the poor sales performance of GMC’s resurrected Hummer, but as Doug DeMuro says in the video embedded at the top of this page, the fact that it’s such a brash-looking thing might have alienated every possible customer base.

People who usually consider getting an EV wouldn’t necessarily look at the Hummer EV SUV because it’s too big, too flashy and rather energy inefficient, while people who prefer big trucks don’t usually consider an EV, including one that can sprint to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds, can tow up to 11,500 pounds and has a driving range of up to 314 miles on a full charge.

Customer preferences aside, DeMuro says that the battery-powered Hummer EV SUV has a “surprisingly luxurious” interior, although the steering wheel column stalks have been lifted straight from the GM parts bin and feel cheap compared to the rest of the cabin.

A cool feature that can turn out to be quite annoying is the button that can drop all the windows at once, including the one on the tailgate. The annoying bit is that the same button can’t be used to raise all the windows back up, which means the driver has to individually close them using the separate buttons on the door and headliner.

Another detail that might annoy people is the icon for the air recirculation function, which shows the pickup version of the Hummer EV even in the SUV.

Apart from all these little niggles, Doug DeMuro describes GM’s brawny EV as being supercar-fast–faster than a Porsche Carrera GT, in fact–cool, surprisingly comfortable and a great all-around vehicle, as long as you can get around the brutish styling and rather high starting price of $100,000.

