A modern GMC Hummer EV relies on the nostalgia that’s associated with the Hummer name and further lures people in with impressive specs like a tri-motor powertrain capable of up to 1,000 horsepower, four-wheel steering, air suspension and a plush interior with all the bells and whistles.

It’s also quite expensive, starting at a little under $100,000 for the base 2X and going over $150,000 for the 3X Omega Edition with up to 381 miles of range and up to 1,000 horsepower. But what if you could have the iconic looks of the first-generation Hummer, the H1, and the stellar performance of an all-electric powertrain? Well, thanks to North American Electric Vehicles’ Cyber Hummer, you could. There’s just one problem.

Get Fully Charged Can EV conversions bring old cars into modernity? An EV conversion is a sure way of getting rid of the often promblem-prone combustion engine and transmission of an old car. You also get the chance of riding in a retro car without having to smell the nasty tailpipe emissions. But does a converted classic offer the same thrills and emotions?

I’ve always had a secret crush on the Humvee and subsequent civilian Hummer H1. They’re not particularly efficient, light or comfortable, but something about their bulkiness and off-roading prowess makes them attractive. That, along with the fact that the Humvee has been a part of several wars across the globe since its introduction four decades ago.

It’s likely that cool factor prompted a Canadian company that goes by the acronym NAEV to convert the military-based vehicle into an EV. But what do you get and lose when transforming a sluggish diesel-powered off-roader with portal axles into a battery-powered machine?

First, let’s talk positives. NAEV says on its website that it uses a Tesla-sourced high-voltage battery nestled between the rails of the original Hummer chassis. One or two electric motors can be bolted onto the vehicle to provide up to 1,000 horsepower, matching the modern Hummer EV’s specs.

The Cyber Hummer's maximum driving range is expected to be 300 miles, while the zero-to-60 miles-per-hour sprint can allegedly be managed in 2.5 seconds in the most potent version. The converted EV weighs roughly 4,500 pounds, about half the weight of the GMC Hummer EV.

NAEV Cyber Hummer EV conversion

That said, the original Hummer H1 powertrain is gone, which included a diesel engine (a gas engine was also on offer) under the hood, a transmission, a transfer box, lockable differentials, inboard brakes and portal axles. In its place, there’s an aluminum independent suspension and a standard one-motor-per-axle setup that is typically found in other series-production EVs.

NAEV says that Tesla’s regenerative braking system is also included, working in tandem with Brembo hydraulic disk brakes. According to the Canadian company, the car measures 188 inches long, 84 inches wide, and 74 inches high and has a ground clearance of 15 inches. Compared to the original H1 it’s based on, the Cyber Hummer EV has a 1-inch lower ground clearance.

The aluminum body that sits on top of the steel chassis has been modified to eliminate the notorious center bulge of the H1 and Humvee, making room for two extra seats. This makes the NAEV Cyber Hummer a six-seater and a rather spartan one at that (not that the original H1 was especially luxurious to begin with).

Gallery: NAEV Cyber Hummer

6 Photos

Looking at the few images available of the electrified H1, there are very few, if any, amenities inside. There’s a center screen that probably runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and what seems to be a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The dashboard is as bare as a 1960s economy hatchback and the seats are somewhat transit bus-like. That can be very good or bad, depending on how you look at it. Mind you, this isn't NAEV's first go at electrifying a Hummer, with a previous project keeping the large center console.

The Cyber Hummer starts at $98,900 for the Baja trim with a cloth roof, no side windows, an estimated range of 300 miles, and a 300 hp rear electric motor. Upgrade to the $119,900 Commander, and you get a hardtop, proper doors with windows, and a dual-motor setup that’s good for 600 hp. The top-spec Executive goes for $139,900 and brings an SUV-style body, 1,000 hp and the lowest 0-60 time of all three.

A $300 refundable deposit is required to reserve one and deliveries are slated to begin next year.

It certainly looks cool, but is it worth it? Let us know in the comments below.