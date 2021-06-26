The new Tesla Model S Plaid videos keep coming in and some of them show how unbelievably quick an electric car can be.

Here we can take a look at the street launch "full power cheetah stance," with a Nissan 240SX on the side. We don't have any measurements, but it looks almost like the Nissan 240SX is at a standstill compared to Plaid.

The rate of acceleration appears to be so high that other road users might not be aware of the changing position of the car. Hopefully, Tesla Model S Plaid drivers will pay attention to what they are doing on the streets.

The second video, from the same channel, is acceleration that starts at some speed. Thanks to an outstanding characteristic of Tesla's new electric motors, the result is basically the same. A conventional car is left behind.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs