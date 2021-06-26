It leaves other cars behind in a blink of an eye.
The new Tesla Model S Plaid videos keep coming in and some of them show how unbelievably quick an electric car can be.
Here we can take a look at the street launch "full power cheetah stance," with a Nissan 240SX on the side. We don't have any measurements, but it looks almost like the Nissan 240SX is at a standstill compared to Plaid.
The rate of acceleration appears to be so high that other road users might not be aware of the changing position of the car. Hopefully, Tesla Model S Plaid drivers will pay attention to what they are doing on the streets.
The second video, from the same channel, is acceleration that starts at some speed. Thanks to an outstanding characteristic of Tesla's new electric motors, the result is basically the same. A conventional car is left behind.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
