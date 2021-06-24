Another day, another batch of Tesla Model S Plaid drag races and acceleration videos emerge. Here we can see Tesla's flagship racing against the Nissan GT-R.

As we can see, Tesla wins with ease, despite its time of 9.711 seconds not even being close to the record of 9.23 seconds. The GT-R was able to do 10.799, which means more than a second gap.

In the same video, ICSI shares also a 0-60 mph acceleration test at 66% state of charge, with two people on-board, which resulted in a time of 2.48 seconds. That's compared to about 2.3 seconds in normal conditions (fully charged, no passengers)

The second video, below, shows a Plaid Model S accelerate using Cheetah Launch Mode. It is, unwisely, performed on a public road, which we strongly discourage since it could result in a crash and injury.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs