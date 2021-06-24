The GT-R was more than a second behind.
Another day, another batch of Tesla Model S Plaid drag races and acceleration videos emerge. Here we can see Tesla's flagship racing against the Nissan GT-R.
As we can see, Tesla wins with ease, despite its time of 9.711 seconds not even being close to the record of 9.23 seconds. The GT-R was able to do 10.799, which means more than a second gap.
In the same video, ICSI shares also a 0-60 mph acceleration test at 66% state of charge, with two people on-board, which resulted in a time of 2.48 seconds. That's compared to about 2.3 seconds in normal conditions (fully charged, no passengers)
The second video, below, shows a Plaid Model S accelerate using Cheetah Launch Mode. It is, unwisely, performed on a public road, which we strongly discourage since it could result in a crash and injury.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
