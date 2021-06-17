Here is one of the first drag races featuring the Tesla Model S Plaid, shared by ICSI just a few hours ago.

A big surprise: it's against a Volvo (what the heck?), but it was quite fun anyway, as the Plaid gave it a 4-5 second head start and still won with ease.

Tesla's result in this particular race was 10.003 seconds at 147.66 mph, while the best that night was 9.717 seconds at 149.12 mph. An interesting comment under the video is:

"The driver used brakes in both 1/4 mile runs before getting kicked off the drag strip for being too quick without a drag license."

Tesla sells the cars with info that it can do 1/4 mile in 9.23 seconds with a 155 mph trap speed, while Jay Leno's 1/4 mile time was 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed.

The times vary a lot, depending on conditions, battery state-of-charge and temperature. Probably over the coming weeks, we will see a lot of tests of the Plaid acceleration.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs