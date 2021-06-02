The recently revealed Rimac Nevera is currently the world’s quickest accelerating road car, with a claimed zero to sixty time of 1.85 seconds, but it won’t even come close to matching the Tesla Roadster with its Can The Tesla Roadster Really Have Rocket Thrusters? How Will They Work?. They are said to drop the claimed sprint time to an almost unbelievable 1.1 seconds, and if you wondered what that might look like compared to a Roadster without the thrusters (0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds), then check out this simulation.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen an animation/simulation showing the Roadster’s acceleration in relation to some other vehicle, just to highlight how much quicker it is compared to anything else. However, this time we get to see a Roadster with thrusters drag raced against one without them (whose acceleration time is ever so slightly higher than the aforementioned Rimac).

Slav Popovski posted this video on his Instagram and we think it’s pretty eye-opening. Remember, the red car on the right is the one without thrusters and you can see just how much of a lead the gray car pulls ahead of it. The run is over the standard quarter-mile and you can see where it ends by the cone that’s placed at the finish line.

When Elon Musk went public about the Roadster’s acceleration numbers, many people thought sprinting to sixty in under 2 seconds wasn’t even possible on road tires. Then when he mentioned the optional thrusters would almost halve the time, those same people started questioning his claims. Now, though, the Rimac has proven that it’s possible to drop below 2 seconds, but only 150 Neveras will ever be made and they all cost around $2.5-million, many times more than the Roadster.