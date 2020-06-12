Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the upcoming all-new Tesla Roadster will have a SpaceX option package with rocket thrusters, and it might even fly. At first, this seemed like a joke, though he's stuck with it now for a time. Well, not really the flying part. In addition, it seems Musk has strayed from the (10 small thrusters around the car) and what some may have thought of as actual fuel-burning boosters.

Just recently, when Musk was talking about the Roadster on the Tesla Cybertruck episode of Jay Leno's Garage, he reiterated that this will actually happen. However, he did say it would be some sort of forced air. More specifically, he talked of the rear license plate flipping up to allow a boost of compressed air out the back.

While Tesla could certainly make a car that can fly and/or navigate waterways, this type of vehicle is not in the cards for the near (or arguably even far) future. However, putting some form of rocket thruster on any car is not only possible, if not probable. Would it improve acceleration, though? How about zero to 60 mph in 1 second?

We'll leave it to Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained to discuss. Check it out, and then add your thoughts and wisdom to the comment section below. Then, we can look back in a few years and see who was right.