Following the reveal of the Tesla Semi way back in November 2017, Elon Musk, in typical Tesla fashion, pulled out a huge surprise: the all-new Roadster. Yes, the Tesla Roadster is coming back, and we should see it on the road sometime next year.

The performance of the new Roadster will blow your mind and, of course, it's the primary focus since the Roadster is in the supercar/hypercar category. Let's jump right into the numbers.

Specs

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds (with optional SpaceX thrusters), making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed.

Powertrain, Battery & Interior

The new Roadster will use three electric motors – one in the front and two in the back – giving it all-wheel-drive capability.

The incredible power comes courtesy of a 200-kilowatt-hour battery. True to its name, you'll be able to remove the roof. And for added practicality, it'll seat four people, provided the rear seat occupants are of the smaller size.

Range

Initially, Tesla claimed an insane range of some 620 miles for the new Roadster. This seemed almost out-of-this-world. However, Elon Musk later commented that indeed the target range for the Roadster is above 1,000 kilometers, so the 620-mile figure is still the goal.

With a range of over 620 miles, the next-gen Roadster will be leaps and bounds ahead of any other electric car out there. Now we just wait for the arrival of this ultimate range king.

Price

Want one? You'll need $50,000 to reserve one, and the base price will be $200,000. Or you can be one of 1,000 people to order a Founders Series car, which costs a full $250,000, right up front.

It's not cheap, but given its mighty performance numbers, there's likely no car that can beat it for less money.

Production Volume

On the production front, Tesla will reportedly keep the numbers on the low side.

In a Ride The Lightning podcast that revealed pricing for the Tesla pickup truck, Elon Musk spoke at length about the upcoming Tesla Roadster. First off, Musk says production will likely be capped at 10,000 per year.

According to Musk, no car out there today will be able to match the Roadster. He says this applies to all performance aspects, including on-track driving.

According to Musk, Roadster development occurs offsite in a nondescript building for secrecy. This "Tesla Skunkworks" actually has a basement full of different powertrains to try/test out on the Roadster.

Closing

The all-new Roadster will rock the electric car world, there's no doubt about that. However, we're not so sure it's the right car for Tesla to launch right now. Us, as well as the majority of Tesla supporters, would rather see the claimed $50,000 Tesla Truck come first and perhaps it will.