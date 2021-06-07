The upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid stands to be the quickest car ever produced, at least until the next-gen Tesla Roadster comes to market. However, there are some upcoming rivals from Lucid and Rimac. Let's see how quick the Roadster is compared to the fastest cars on the planet.

Just how quick is zero to 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds? It's certainly something you'll have to experience to comprehend, but this interactive tool compares it to the world's quickest cars. For a quick look at the top competitors, check out the chart below, provided by vanarama:

While the next-gen Roadster won't come cheap, it will be much less expensive than all of the world's fastest supercars. The regular Tesla Roadster is aiming to hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, which is already ridiculous enough. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk said about the upcoming Model S Plaid, it's "just so good," and that's at 1.99 seconds, at least as far as we know at the time of writing. Perhaps we'll learn more at the delivery event on June 10.

Opt for the SpaceX Edition Roadster and Tesla says the car will rocket (literally, depending on the definition) to 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds. Looking at that chart above, 1.9 seconds is already the leader by a significant margin, as far as racing times are concerned. If Tesla can pull off 1.1 seconds, it will undercut the next quickest car by a full second to 60 mph.

Vanarama put together this interactive infographic to give us an idea of just how much quicker the Roadster aims to be compared to the world's 20 fastest cars. Give it a try:

Can Tesla really pull off a 1.1-second zero-to-60-mpg time? Will the SpaceX Edition ever become a reality? If so, how many years will we be waiting? Will it be legal for use on public roads? We can only assume 4680 cells are a must here, but we're not even sure at this point what's happening with 4680s in the Plaid.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, and it's likely they'll remain for a time. Hopefully, we'll have a bit more information after the Plaid event on June 10. In the meantime, leave us your comments about the crazy quick Tesla Roadster SpaceX Edition.