Here's what zero to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds looks like.

A few years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the upcoming all-new Tesla Roadster will offer a SpaceX package that includes rocket thrusters for quicker acceleration. He also said it might fly, which is clearly not the case.

More recently, Musk made an appearance on Jay Leno's Garage. While the episode focused on the Cybertruck, the whole Tesla lineup was present, including the upcoming Roadster. Musk mentioned yet again that the thrusters would be a thing. However, he explained that they will use compressed air from behind the rear license plate, which will automatically flip up when the feature is engaged.

 

If Tesla were to pull this off, the Roadster could potentially accelerate to 60 mph in about one second. While it's likely almost impossible for this to happen, it's definitely neat to see what it might look like.

Additional Upcoming Tesla Roadster Content:

video porsche taycan size tesla roadster See New Tesla Roadster Next To Porsche Taycan: Size Difference Is Huge
video yellow tesla cybertruck roadster semi See Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi In Unique Side-By-Side Walkaround Video
video tesla roadster rockets reality explained Can The Tesla Roadster Really Have Rocket Thrusters? How Will They Work?
tesla roadster ev hypercar rivals How Does The Upcoming Tesla Roadster Match Up Against EV Hypercars?

CGI artist and Aircraft Avionics Engineer Slave Popovski used computer software to work out the physic and render the Roadster pulling off a 1.1-second zero-to-60-mph sprint.

 

 

Slave Popovski also shared the video on Instagram:

 

As soon as we see anything about the Tesla Roadster with rocket thrusters we wonder, will it ever really come to be? Sure, it's possible, and Musk continues to say it will be a reality, but it's not uncommon for his Musk's visions to adapt over time. Not to mention any regulatory challenges.

What do you think? Will there ever be a Tesla with rocket thrusters? If so, will it really be able to hit 60 mph in one second?

Sources: Slav Popovski (Instagram), Slave Popovski (Twitter)