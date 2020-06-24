InsideEVs and our parent company Motorsport Network are capable of great things when we put our minds to something. Did you hear about the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual? That was us. The NASCAR Heat series? We do that too.

Video games are a part of our corporate DNA. So when Elon Musk tweeted back in April that Tesla was beefing up the Cybertruck's suspension to handle Baja, a lightbulb went off in our heads. Wouldn't a Tesla Cybertruck racing game be awesome?

It'll be a long time before we can drive the electric pickup truck in real life. A Cybertruck racing game, though, not only lets us drive the truck sooner, but we can drive it in the most interesting of places. How about a track on Mars that passes in front of a Starship waiting to blast off? Maybe we race beneath the streets of L.A. in a labyrinth of Boring tunnels. And, of course, we have to race the Cybertruck in Baja; it's the inspiration that led us down this path.

We handed over this project to one of our best R&D people, Nikolay Shturkin. He developed the teaser video you see above. It turned out better than we imagined and gives us all a glimpse of what a Tesla Cybertruck racing game could be like. Awesome tracks in interesting and surprising places. Racing your friends in multiplayer and trying to knock each other out of the lead. Epic crashes, amazing overtakes, and killer jumps. Gotta love those paint jobs too, amirite? It's got everything a good racing game needs, and it stars the most anticipated vehicle of all time: the Tesla Cybertruck.

So what do you think? We're just goofing around, but like we said, we're capable of great things when we put our minds to something.