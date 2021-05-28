Let's check the first two videos of the brand new, refreshed, red Model X.
Here we have two first very short videos with the refreshed Model X - probably the Plaid version.
The car has a yoke steering wheel, new displays (instrument cluster, vertical infotainment screen and the all-new rear screen), 20'' Cyberstream Wheels, and plenty of other minor changes.
We must admit that the new red Model X, with the black elements (previously silver/chrome) looks very good. It probably will look even better with the 22'' Turbine Wheels, but they affect range a little bit (and comfort as it usually is with bigger wheels).
Anyway, since the Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries are just around the corner, we are eager to see some more videos also about the upcoming Model X, which is expected to follow a few months after the Model S.
Model X specs and prices:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|AWD
|100*
|360 mi*
(579 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|340 mi*
(547 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
Estimated delivery for new orders in the U.S.:
Model S:
- Long Range: September-October (up from August-September)
- Plaid: August-September (up from June-July)
- Plaid+: Mid 2022 (no change)
Initially, it was: 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021), then moved to 10-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022) in April and August-September.
Model X:
- Long Range: January-February (up from October-November)
- Plaid: January-February (up from October-November)
Initially, it was: May-June 2021.
About this article