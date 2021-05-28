Let's check the first two videos of the brand new, refreshed, red Model X.

Here we have two first very short videos with the refreshed Model X - probably the Plaid version.

The car has a yoke steering wheel, new displays (instrument cluster, vertical infotainment screen and the all-new rear screen), 20'' Cyberstream Wheels, and plenty of other minor changes.

We must admit that the new red Model X, with the black elements (previously silver/chrome) looks very good. It probably will look even better with the 22'' Turbine Wheels, but they affect range a little bit (and comfort as it usually is with bigger wheels).

Anyway, since the Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries are just around the corner, we are eager to see some more videos also about the upcoming Model X, which is expected to follow a few months after the Model S.

Model X specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*
(579 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*
(547 km)		 2.5 163 mph
(262 km/h)
Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Estimated delivery for new orders in the U.S.:

Model S:

  • Long Range: September-October (up from August-September)
  • Plaid: August-September (up from June-July)
  • Plaid+: Mid 2022 (no change)

Initially, it was: 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021), then moved to 10-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022) in April and August-September.

Model X:

  • Long Range: January-February (up from October-November)
  • Plaid: January-February (up from October-November)

Initially, it was: May-June 2021.

