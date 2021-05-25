Hyundai Ioniq 5 for North America is already unveiled (see everything we know) so let's take a look at the first, basic media overviews of this new EV.

Hyundai calls the Ioniq 5 a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) - it looks kind of like a hatchback, but it's more a crossover/SUV. The style is really unique but in a positive way.

There will be only one battery version of the Ioniq 5 in the U.S., but the price is not yet announced. It should not take long before we will see the prices, as sales should start in Fall 2021.

We are eager to take the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on a test drive, but for now, let's just see the first independent reports:

