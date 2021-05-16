In the latest episode, Autogefühl reviews the new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) version and asks: why it's so popular.

Well, the Model 3 is the top-selling electric car globally - it beats even its conventional competitors - and the SR+, in particular, is probably one of the best-selling versions.

The main reason behind the success of the Model 3 is that it's simply a compelling electric car. It really offers everything one would need, starting with good range and high efficiency of the SR+ version, strong acceleration, attractive look, tons of features and support of an outstanding Tesla Supercharging network.

On top of that is the price - very competitive. In the U.S. Tesla was even able to price its cars good enough to conquer the EV market without the federal tax credit incentive ($7,500). The entry-level SR+ starts at $40,690 (including the obligatory $1,200 DST).

Autogefühl notes that the SR+ version (rear-wheel-drive only) offers good performance and you are not missing the front motor. To improve comfort, it would be smart to stick with the smaller, 18" wheels.

Among the cons, Autogefühl lists too bright of a dashboard (white seat version), no instrument cluster (speed is shown in the corner of the central display), small quality issues of interior details/sharp edges.

It will be interesting to see whether other brands will be able to offer a product even more compelling than the Tesla Model 3/Y. Many new contenders are coming.

Tesla Model 3 offer in the U.S.