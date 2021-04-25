As the electric car market expands, it's time to take a look more into comparisons between particular models rather than individual reviews. Here we have an in-depth comparison of two hot EVs: Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, conducted by Autogefühl.

Both models are dual motor all-wheel drive and in long-range battery options (there is now also a smaller battery option for the Polestar 2).

As far as the exterior is considered, the Polestar 2 is considered a more interesting vehicle according to Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak. Inside, the Polestar 2 also appears to be a higher quality car and feels an overall more premium. Interestingly, ergonomics is also on the side of Polestar 2. Both cars have great infotainment systems.

In terms of trunk, Tesla Model 3's trunk is bigger, but the opening is smaller than in the Polestar 2.

The strongest points of Tesla Model 3 is its higher range and higher efficiency of 130-180 Wh/km (200-290 Wh/mi), compared to Polestar 2 - 170-250 Wh/km (270-400 Wh/mi) according to the review.

Tesla Model 3 Polestar 2

Driving experience is positive in both cases (lots of fun and great acceleration), although there are some noticeable differencies. At higher speeds, on the highway, the Tesla Model 3 starts to be loud (feels louder than Polestar 2). The steering is not too natural - it's precise, but feels artificially direct.

In the case of Polestar 2, the steering is less precise, but the car feels safer and quieter at higher speeds. Unfortunately, high speeds reveal also lower efficiency.

On the other hand, during the agility test at low speeds, Tesla Model 3 offers a better driving experience, maybe partially because of the lower center of gravity and more precise steering. Tesla has also very strong acceleration from low speeds and out of corners.

One of the most interesting things in the review is a side note about the driver assist systems (36:30), when Autogefühl says that the Tesla Autopilot is a useless feature because it makes too many mistakes. According to the review, in the case of Polestar 2, the system appears to be better - not the best on the market and not the smoothest, but you can rely on it more.

The conclusion is very difficult, as most of the things speak for the Tesla Model 3, especially range, efficiency and even price. Polestar 2 has its own set of advantages, although the range/efficiency remains its major weaknesses. Autogefühl even adds to not buy the smaller battery version, because the range will be insufficient.