Tesla did it again. After two price increases for the Model 3 and Model Y in April (here and here) the company has increased the starting prices of non-performance versions by $500.

Here are the details:

Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $38,990 to $39,490

from $38,990 to Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $47,990 to $48,490

from $47,990 to Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20": no change ($56,990)

Model Y Long Range AWD 19": up $500 from $50,990 to $51,490

from $50,990 to Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": no change ($60,990)

It's not possible to determine the reason behind the move, but it might be mostly related to the high demand for both cars - Q2 production is reportedly sold out.

From the business perspective, it would be totally reasonable to adjust the prices up and maximize the revenues, while maintaining the volume.

Other reasons could be related to higher production costs, but bet that it comes mostly from higher demand.

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y

Prices of the Model S and Model X remain at the same level since March.

Tesla prices