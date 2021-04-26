In its quarterly report Tesla noted that the Model 3 was the best selling premium sedan in the world in Q1 2021.

The company not reveal individual sales reports for any of its models any more, but rather refers to third-party data: "Based on most recent comparable publicly available OEM data".

"About three and a half years into its production, and even without a European factory, Model 3 was the best-selling premium sedan in the world, outselling long-time industry leaders such as the 3 Series and EClass. This demonstrates that an electric vehicle can be a category leader and outsell its gas-powered counterparts."

Tesla is so happy about that that decided to highlight it with a special chart:

It's an amazing achievement. Let's recall that the Model 3 has been produced since mid-2017 - initially in California, and since 2019/2020 also in China.

Another thing is that the Tesla Model 3 is the first electric car to reach 1 million deliveries (about any time now), as its result as of the end of Q1 is probably above 950,000.

Tesla Model Y - the next big thing

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y from the beginning was considered as a car that will sell better than all previous Tesla's combined.

Tesla recently wrote in its report that the Model Y is expected to not only be #1 in its class/segment, but the best selling car of any kind globally!

"We believe Model Y can become not just a category leader, but also the best-selling vehicle of any kind globally."

This is a big statement. The Model Y is currently produced in California and Shanghai and by the end of this year to be produced also in two new plants - in Germany and Texas.

Tesla prepares not only a very high volume for the Model Y, but also a breakthrough architecture with new 4680 battery cells and structural battery packs.

The Model Y is positioned in a very hot crossover/SUV segment. We can already see how the Model Y overtakes the Model Y in the U.S. Two independent sales reports reveals that Model Y is above Model 3 in the U.S. and in California specifically (the largest individual market in the U.S.)

Tesla's global Model 3/Y sales combined - Q1 2021