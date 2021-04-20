Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are over 200,000 and growing even quicker.
In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S. auto market has expanded by 11% year-over-year to over 3.9 million units.
According to the most recent Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book report, the overall sales of electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - far outpaced the general market, exceeding 300,000:
U.S. - Q1 2021:
- BEVs: 98,832 (up 44.8% from 68,247) and 2.5% of the market
- HEVs + PHEVs: 204,921 (up 105.5% from 99,719) and 5.2% of the market
- Total xEVs: 303,753 (up 80.8% from 167,966) and 7.8% of the market
All-electric cars noted a record high volume of nearly 100,000 at a very good growth rate, but as we can see, all hybrids (all types) doubled.
Tesla brand and Tesla Model Y model on the top
According to the report, Tesla was the top player in the BEV segment with 69,300 units (estimated) and 71% share, however, the share has decreased from 83% a year ago.
That would leave only 29,532 units (29%) for all the other brands combined.
The top-selling electric cars were the Model Y, followed by the previous leader, the Model 3 (down 50% year-over-year), Chevrolet Bolt EV and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
As we know, not all the brands report plug-in car sales results - some provide data on some models or none.
In the case of HEV/PHEV category, the three largest players are:
- Toyota - 124,449 (up 151%), which is nearly 25% of the total Toyota volume
including 32,263 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (top HEV model)
- Honda - more than 22,000, which is 7.1% of the total Honda volume
- Ford - more than 18,000
Source: Cox Automotive
