In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S. auto market has expanded by 11% year-over-year to over 3.9 million units.

According to the most recent Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book report, the overall sales of electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - far outpaced the general market, exceeding 300,000:

U.S. - Q1 2021:

BEVs: 98,832 ( up 44.8% from 68,247) and 2.5% of the market

( from 68,247) and of the market HEVs + PHEVs: 204,921 ( up 105.5% from 99,719) and 5.2% of the market

( from 99,719) and of the market Total xEVs: 303,753 (up 80.8% from 167,966) and 7.8% of the market

All-electric cars noted a record high volume of nearly 100,000 at a very good growth rate, but as we can see, all hybrids (all types) doubled.

Tesla brand and Tesla Model Y model on the top

According to the report, Tesla was the top player in the BEV segment with 69,300 units (estimated) and 71% share, however, the share has decreased from 83% a year ago.

That would leave only 29,532 units (29%) for all the other brands combined.

The top-selling electric cars were the Model Y, followed by the previous leader, the Model 3 (down 50% year-over-year), Chevrolet Bolt EV and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

As we know, not all the brands report plug-in car sales results - some provide data on some models or none.

In the case of HEV/PHEV category, the three largest players are: