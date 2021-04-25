Renault ZOE returns to form with over 5,600 units sold.
In March, the Renault brand (preliminary manufacturer's data) increased sales of all-electric car sales to 9,466 globally (up 86% year-over-year), which is the best March ever.
The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.
All-electric cars accounted for 5.8% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (10.5% in Europe) and 3.9% of commercial vehicles (4.8% in Europe).
Renault electric car sales – March 2021
So far this year, Renault has sold some 21,600 electric cars (down 8% year-over-year). EVs stand for 5.2% of the total passenger car sales globally (10.0% in Europe).
Models
Last month, Renault ZOE sales increased to over 5,600 passenger units and some additional 280 commercial versions. That, together with about 2,400 Twingo Z.E., allowed achieving a quite good total result. The commercial Kangoo Z.E. is doing strong also, despite an upcoming new all-electric version coming soon.
Monthly and year-to-date results:
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 5,882 (up 31%) and 13,570 YTD (down 36%)
- Renault Twingo Z.E. (passenger and commercial versions) – 2,397 (new) and 4,717 YTD
- Renault City K-ZE (retired) – 0 (down 100%) and 0 YTD (down 100%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,152 (up 102%) and 3,193 YTD (up 58%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 33 (up 230%) and 77 YTD (up 114%)
On top of that, Renault's Dacia brand noted 270 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric in March and 366 YTD.
The South Korean SM3.Z.E. on the other hand is at 0 units for the third month in a row, which might mean that this model is now retired.
Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
