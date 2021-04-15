Comparethemarket.com, an insurance company, compiled a list and maps of the most searched EVs in the world. The research reveals each country’s most searched EV. The company ranked the top 10 EVs by how many first-place finishes it received.

The methodology used for this study:

"Using Google search data, we were able to find the most popular search term for each of the vehicles, and then compare their popularity across the world. Search volumes are correct as of February 2021 and based on a monthly average for the last twelve months. We didn’t include hybrids (PHEVs) or hydrogen EVs (HEVs) in the sample list and took the most popular models that solely use a battery (BEVs). We also didn’t include unreleased or limited release vehicles."

The Porsche Taycan was cut out of the list with 2 top spots.

The to 10 list reveals a clear winner: the Tesla Model 3. Out of the 155 counties in the study, 94 of them searched for the Tesla Model 3 more than any other EV. The Tesla Model X came in a distant second with 27 top spots, and the Nissan Leaf was third with only 8 countries.

Dan Hutson, head of motor at comparethemarket.com said:

“As the world leader in electric vehicles, it is no surprise that Tesla models have the highest search popularity in almost two third of countries around the world, including the UK, USA and Australia. Tesla Model 3 is the most searched for car in 11 times more countries than the third most searched for model, the Nissan Leaf, showing just how popular the Tesla models are in the global electric vehicle market.”

North America is almost completely dominated by the Model 3 with the exception of a few Central American and Caribbean countries that prefer the Model X. Interestingly, the BMW i3 is the most searched EV in Guatemala.

Europe is a little more diverse in its EV preference, but the Model 3 is still at the top spot for most countries. A couple of Scandinavian countries have the Polestar 2 as their most searched EV. The Renault Zoe is the most searched EV in Portugal, Romania, and Hungry. Turkey loves the Renault Twizy, which is slightly mind-boggling, and Belarus is like Guatemala and searches for the BMW i3 the most.

There is also some variety in Asia, but the Model 3 still wins. Russia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, and Kuwait are big on the Nissan Leaf. The Model X gets the top spot in several countries across Asia. Japan of course loves the Honda E, and Pakistan can’t seem to get enough Audi E-Tron.

It’s no surprise that Tesla makes three of the most searched EVs in the world. However, with more premium EVs hitting the market, like the Mercedes EQS and Audi E-Tron GT, I’m curious how the map will look in the upcoming years.

You can see all the research results and maps here.