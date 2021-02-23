The United States did not perform well in this EV and public charging infrastructure adoption study. Is it surprising? Not really. Much of the U.S. still lacks a good charging infrastructure and much of the population does not see much value in EVs. The international study was conducted by StressFreeCarRental.com.

"By researching the sales numbers and market share of electric cars for the ten leading countries and cross-referencing against population figures and the number of electric vehicle charging points, StressFreeCarRental.com has revealed the nations ranking best in the world. Researchers looked at both electric vehicle sales per head of population and state investment in infrastructure and charging points to compile a definitive leader board of the countries showing the way when it comes to electric cars.”

To give you an idea of where the U.S. stands, let’s compare it to the top country: the Netherlands. The U.S. has 189 people per EV (the higher the number the worse). In contrast, the Netherlands has 58, and the number two country, Norway, has only 11 people per EV. The U.S. has 67 EVs per charging station, the highest on the list. The Netherlands only has 5 EVs per station, which is pretty amazing. Norway has 30 EVs per station.

It’s important to consider the population of these 10 countries because 1.7 million EVs have been sold in the U.S., but that’s because we have the second-highest population on the list. A whopping 4.6 million have been sold in China, the most populated country in the world.

It’s surprising not to see Norway on top. With a population of just 5.3 million, almost half a million EVs have been sold. That puts them at number one in the People Per EV category. The Netherlands could be on top because it seems their government has invested a lot in the charging infrastructure. That small country has 60,000 charging stations, more than twice the amount the U.S. has.

However, things could change in the U.S. now that a new administration is in power. President Biden is pushing for EVs. His administration is proposing to replace the government’s fleet of about 650,000 vehicles with all-electric models and wants the national network of 500,000 school busses to go electric by 2030. Additionally, a nationwide network of 500,000 public charging stations could break ground with the current administration.