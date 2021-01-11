We were afraid that beating the 2019 December monthly sales result in the Netherlands might not be possible this year, but look at how it turned out.

The number of new passenger plug-in car registrations in December is not only higher than a year ago, but it's a massive new record of 30,860 units (up 34% year-over-year).

Overall, plug-in cars represented 72% of the car market. Moreover, 69% alone were BEVs, which is more than in Norway (66.7%).

There are two reasons for the surge - many new models, and lower tax incentives on BEVs in 2021.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – December 2020

In 2020, 89,362 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the Netherlands. That's 25% of the total market (21% BEVs).

Model rank

The biggest splash in December was made by the Volkswagen ID.3, which was also the top plug-in model in October and November. Last month, 6,083 new ID.3 were registered!

This one spike was crucial to it becoming the top-selling electric car for the year with 10,954 units! It's a huge success.

An interesting thing is also that all of the top seven cars in December were electric in overall ranking. The list includes: Hyundai Kona Electric (4,441), Tesla Model 3 (3,938), Volkswagen ID.4 (the first 2,408 units), Audi e-tron (2,211), Volvo XC40 Recharge (1,765) and Polestar 2 (1,468).

The second-best-selling electric car in 2020 was Tesla Model 3 (8,374), which despite the strong end of the year was not able to match the ID.3. Third was Hyundai Kona Electric (7,761).

Tesla Model 3 Hyundai Kona Electric

Top 20 for the month and for the year: