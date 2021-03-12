When you think of Tesla, you almost certainly think of CEO Elon Musk. Is that a good thing? According to a recent study, it may not be, but there are important details to consider. Analytics firm Escalent surveyed car shoppers and asked what attracts them to Tesla, as well as what may make them steer clear.

As expected, buyers are looking at range, performance and acceleration, styling, and build quality. They're also excited about the fact that Tesla's cars are "new and different." Based on this list, if we asked you what might be the biggest detractor, we bet you'd guess build quality. However, that's not the case. Instead, survey respondents chose Elon Musk as the biggest detractor.

People see the whole Tesla and Elon Musk situation as sort of a cult due to hardcore fans on social media. They seem to love Musk and follow his every word and move. With that said, some people looking in from the outside see it all differently. They may be interested in buying a Tesla, but reportedly, Musk rubs them the wrong way. Escalent writes:

"Among the top detractors? Elon Musk. Further, Musk is the most negative aspect of the Tesla brand among both Tesla owners and other EV owners, ranking above EV driving range, purchase price, build quality and Supercharger availability. Even among non-EV owners, Musk ranks just behind range and purchase price."

It's important to note that this was just based on a group of 1,000 people. The study surveyed 100 current Tesla owners, 100 non-Tesla EV owners, and 803 gas-car drivers.

We have no idea how much most of these folks know about Tesla and Musk. They could be lovers or haters. They could follow Musk religiously, or they could just catch glimpses of primarily negative media reports.

Regardless of the above, if there are actually people out there who think Tesla would be better off without Musk, it's worth reporting and discussing.

What do you think of Elon Musk? As a whole, does he help or hurt Tesla? It's probably safe to say Tesla wouldn't be anywhere near where it is today without him, but could it succeed even more into the future if he wasn't at the helm? It's a lot to think about. We'd love to read your comments on the matter.