The title of the video might make you think this won't go well for the Tesla Model S, but it's quite the opposite. RacerX's YouTube channel is full of videos about Challengers, Chargers, Mustangs, Camaros, Corvettes, and just about anything that's American with a V8. He's a true tire burning, supercharging, muscle car guru, but gives a fair and detailed review of something they are supposed to hate: a Tesla.

I've never seen a RacerX video before but I gained a lot of respect for this guy. Considering his background, he keeps an open mind during the entire review and never hates on the Tesla like some of his subscribers might have been hoping for. He even starts the video by explaining how the industry is trending towards EVs. He knows that some of his audience won't like this review but does it anyway.

He drives a Tesla Model S 100D, so it's at least a couple of years old. He got it from a used car dealership that's littered with all kinds of pony and muscle cars. His audience is like him, most probably like powerful American cars, so he explains the Tesla Model S very carefully and goes over the basics. He makes it clear that Teslas are very different in many ways, like how they turn on and go into gear.

Look how happy he is!

Before he drives the Tesla he explains the benefits like instant torque, all-wheel drive traction, and how brutally fast they are. He also knows about the more powerful version of the model he is driving, the P100D, and about the upcoming Model S Plaid and Roadster. So he's familiar with Teslas, unlike many muscle car enthusiasts, and loves the tech inside.

When he drives it, he of course loves it like most who drive a Tesla for the first time do. He likes how extremely smooth and refined it is, the effortless and very fast acceleration, and said it felt "very buttoned-down". At one point when talking about the Tesla's acceleration he said:

"It sucks you right into the seat and makes no noise doing it. I don’t really know what to say about that, I’m kinda freaked out by it. There is absolutely no reason that this car should be this punchy."

Towards the end of the video, he admits he wanted to hate the Tesla but left the review very impressed. He of course doesn't like everything. His biggest complaint is the absence of sound, which makes sense because he loves the sound of a powerful V8. He also wouldn't like to take one on a road trip due to the availability of charging stations, but still thinks EVs don't suck. I wish more Americans would be open-minded like him.