Here is a fresh video that takes us around a brand new, blue Tesla Model S Plaid, spotted parked somewhere in San Francisco.

The car is unfortunately closed so all we can see is from the outside. There are the new, unique yoke steering wheel and the "Plaid" badge on the rear.

The refreshed Model S (read more about the changes here) looks really nice. We can take a look also at the new 21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500 option).

We are all waiting for more presentations of the new Long Range, Plaid and Plaid+ versions, but there are only those usually short presentations. If someone manages to quickly grab a camera and then publish the result on the Internet (good job for YouTube user: ShiPraSa).

The bad news is that the waiting time for the new Model S orders in the U.S. has extended from 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021) to 4-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022).

The price of the top version has also increased noticeably to about $150,000 before any options:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

On the other hand, it will be hard to find a cheaper option for a car that accelerates to 60 mph in 2 seconds.