Model 3/Y production and sales more than doubled year-over-year.

The first quarter of 2021 was so far the best in Tesla's history, both in terms of electric car production and sales volume.

Tesla offers four models - Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y. However, the first two were not produced in Q1 due to retooling for the new, refreshed version.

With strong demand for Model 3 and Model Y, as well as new plants in Europe and Texas in the pipeline, the growth in near-future should continue.

Quarterly results

Let's get into details. The Model 3/Y production more than doubled year-over-year (107%) to over 180,000, while sales increased by 140% year-over-year to almost 183,000. The Model S/X production is down to 0, but the company still managed to sell 2,020 of the outgoing "generation" (pre-2021 refresh) cars.

  • Total production: 180,338 (up 75.6% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y production: 180,338 (up 107% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X production: 0 (down 100% year-over-year)
  • Total deliveries: 184,800 (up 109% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y deliveries: 182,780 (up 140% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X deliveries: 2,020 (down 83% year-over-year)

"In the first quarter, we produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production."

external_image

Final sales numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

