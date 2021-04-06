The first quarter of 2021 was so far the best in Tesla's history, both in terms of electric car production and sales volume.

Tesla offers four models - Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y. However, the first two were not produced in Q1 due to retooling for the new, refreshed version.

With strong demand for Model 3 and Model Y, as well as new plants in Europe and Texas in the pipeline, the growth in near-future should continue.

Quarterly results

Let's get into details. The Model 3/Y production more than doubled year-over-year (107%) to over 180,000, while sales increased by 140% year-over-year to almost 183,000. The Model S/X production is down to 0, but the company still managed to sell 2,020 of the outgoing "generation" (pre-2021 refresh) cars.

Total production: 180,338 (up 75.6% year-over-year) Model 3/Y production: 180,338 (up 107% year-over-year) Model S/X production: 0 (down 100% year-over-year)

Total deliveries: 184,800 (up 109% year-over-year) Model 3/Y deliveries: 182,780 (up 140% year-over-year) Model S/X deliveries: 2,020 (down 83% year-over-year)



"In the first quarter, we produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production."

Final sales numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

