We just reported about concerns that Tesla's standard built-in camera systems for Sentry Mode and TeslaCam are seen as a security threat by some. However, we continuously report about the features' worth.

In this recent episode of YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam's TeslaCam stories, a very interesting event unfolds. Hopefully, once more information comes to light, the Tesla's dashcam footage may be used to help identify criminals.

As reported by the video, as well as the owner of the Tesla, a white car was driving behind him in Memphis, Tennessee. It only had one working headlight. The car proceeded to pass him very quickly, and that's when he noticed it was all smashed up and its hazard lights were on. The car is a Nissan Maxima.

After the car passed the Tesla, it stopped at an intersection where a few other cars were stopped. People were swerving around the other white cars parked at the intersection. The drivers in the cars appeared to be talking with one another.

The Maxima driver pulled up close to one of the cars, rolled down his window, and apparently started talking. This is when a Fox News van came up from behind, right next to the Tesla that was filming the incident.

The passenger in the Nissan Maxima got out of the car carrying what looks like an automatic rifle. He approached the white Toyota and got into the passenger seat.

The Tesla driver checked Fox News to see if he could find any information related to an earlier incident, but at the time of writing, there were no related reports. If you have any information to provide, reach out to the police department in Memphis.

Much like most Wham Baam Teslacam videos, there are several other interesting stories to watch. Check out the video and leave us a comment.