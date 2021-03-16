Continuing our overview of various EV-ralated investments, like Ultium Cells, Tesla Giga Austin, Tesla Giga Berlin, Tesla Giga Shanghai and Northvolt Ett, let's take a look at the Nikola construction site in Coolidge, Arizona.

The video comes from Bear's Workshop channel and was recorded on March 14th, 2021 .

The site was infamous due its "slow" start, after the official groundbreaking on July 23, 2020, but it seems that this year the work progresses. The difference compared to the end of January is clear.

On the other hand, the size of the steel structure after 7.5 months is nowhere near what Tesla did in Texas (starting at a similar time).

Recently, Nikola released an updated timeline for its hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which are supposed to be produced in Coolidge. The first series-produced Nikola Tre FCEV truck is expected in mid-2023. About 2.5 years from now. The Nikola Two FCEV will follow in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the company is testing its first batch of alpha prototypes of the battery-electric Nikola Tre model. This one will have to compete directly with the Tesla Semi, which is now on the last straight to production.

Nikola Tre BEV Alpha

The battery-electric Tre will enter production in Coolidge first:

"Following the launch of North American production of the Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV), Nikola plans to introduce a FCEV variant of the Nikola Tre Cabover, and the long-range Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper"

Currently, the vehicles are built in Europe at the IVECO plant in Ulm, Germany. The battery-electric Tre is expected to have up to 300 miles of range, compared to 500 miles in the hydrogen fuel cell version. The bigger Nikola Two FCEV would be ready for 900 miles.