It's been close to ten months since the construction started in late May 2020 (13 months since preparations started).

In the latest drone videos, recorded on March 13 and March 12, the main complex of Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany appears to be really close to completion.

At the current stage, multiple large buildings (that were initially constructed separately) are combined into one. The roofs, wall, and windows are mostly done so we guess that the installation of equipment inside is already highly advanced.

Tobias Lindh notes in the video above that "only the casting section still remains open, but the giga press machines are getting installed."

All of what we see is related to manufacturing of electric cars, starting with the Tesla Model Y for the European market. Production probably will start several months from now (in 2021).

The following stage is expected to be a battery facility, as Tesla intends to use the new 4680 type cells and the all-new structural battery packs.

Here are more videos from some different angles:

