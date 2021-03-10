Despite that February is considered a slow month in China, Tesla has significantly increased its electric car sales, surpassing January's result.

According to Moneyball's reports (CPCA numbers), the company sold 18,318 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y cars in February 2021 (up 370% year-over-year).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It's the third-highest monthly result ever reported. We guess that new records are on the horizon, as the production volume is 23,632 (part for export) - a new monthly record, we believe.

This year, MIC Tesla Model Y contributes to the Tesla sales. In February, Model Y sales increased to 4,630 (from 1,641 in January).

MIC Model 3 sales remain strong at 13,688 (slightly below 13,843 in January), which is 251% more than a year ago.

Overall, Model 3 and Model Y were the second and the third best selling plug-in electric cars in China in February. Only the extraordinary Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV was higher, at over 17,000.

The total Tesla MIC Model 3/Y sales during the first two months of the year was at around 33,800, compared to just over 6,500 a year ago, when Tesla was barely starting Model 3 ramp up with all the challenges of the early 2020 (COVID-19).

Only time will tell whether Tesla will be able to produce and sell at volume close to its potential manufacturing capacity of up to 450,000 units a year (37,500 a month). The average production as of now is probably around 5,000 Model 3/Model Y per week. Part of the Model 3 production is envisioned for export.

Here is an additional chart, just for the MIC Tesla Model 3: