After reviewing the Polestar 2 and giving it very high notes, Autogefühl recently tested the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge from the same automotive family and built on the same platform.

As it turns out, the XC40 Recharge is also getting a high score as it's a great crossover/SUV - fun to drive, agile, great for city, quiet inside, and relaxing. The interior quality is high, the Google-based infotainment system works great, there is no compromise on the trunk capacity compared to the conventional version and there is a frunk (an extra front trunk). The range isn't market-leading, but it's decent.

For most of us, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be too expensive, starting at around €60,000 in Germany, but as Autogefühl notes, the pricing seems competitive in the premium segment.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

57 Photos

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs: