It's considered one of the best electric car models on the market right now.
After reviewing the Polestar 2 and giving it very high notes, Autogefühl recently tested the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge from the same automotive family and built on the same platform.
As it turns out, the XC40 Recharge is also getting a high score as it's a great crossover/SUV - fun to drive, agile, great for city, quiet inside, and relaxing. The interior quality is high, the Google-based infotainment system works great, there is no compromise on the trunk capacity compared to the conventional version and there is a frunk (an extra front trunk). The range isn't market-leading, but it's decent.
For most of us, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be too expensive, starting at around €60,000 in Germany, but as Autogefühl notes, the pricing seems competitive in the premium segment.
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs:
- 208 miles (335 km) of EPA range
418 km (260 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel-drive
- system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)
- AC: 11 kW three-phase on-board charger (Europe)
- weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment
- cargo capacity of 413 liters + 31 in front trunk
- maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg)
- Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)
- based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
