The Polestar 2 isn’t exactly the lowest and most hunkered down of all sedans and hatchbacks in its size bracket. In fact, it’s a halfway house between regular cars and SUVs, but if you want the same basic vehicle in an actual SUV body style, then you need to check out the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8.

It just officially entered production this week, but reviewers have already had a chance to drive it and it’s predictably very good. DrivingElectric says its main qualities are refinement and quietness (almost as good as the Audi e-tron benchmark), performance and cruising ability.

Its straight line performance is very similar to the Polestar 2’s, but in the corners its taller body doesn’t allow it to be quite as agile. In regards to its range, it’s almost as good as the Polestar 2 (WLTP rated at 470 km / 292 miles), achieving a claimed 418 km / 259 miles on one charge of its 78 kWh battery.

Another piece of the XC40 Recharge P8 package is its understated look. Sure, it’s as handsome as any XC40 in the range, but Volvo hasn’t gone crazy with trying to differentiate this pure EV model from the rest. For some buyers, this will be a deal breaker, because the world won’t know they’re doing their bit to save the environment, but for others the low-key look is just what they’re searching for.