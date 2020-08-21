Everybody on the EV scene is comparing the new Polestar 2 to the Tesla Model 3 and in these comparisons, both vehicle come out as having (different) merits. It therefore makes sense to compare the Volvo XC40 Recharge (essentially the same vehicle as the Polestar 2 underneath) to the Tesla Model Y.

They are a great match on paper, even though the Tesla is a bit larger overall, it’s also quicker, has more storage space and if price estimations are accurate (Volvo has not announced final pricing for the Recharge in the United States), cheaper too. The Model Y also trumps the Volvo in terms of maximum charging rate - the XC40’s is capped at 150 kW, while the Model Y is rated for up to 250 kW.

This comparison video posted by Cleanerwatt highlights the many areas where the Model Y is better than the XC40 Recharge and based purely on what is presented in the video, choosing it over the Tesla doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. All that could change if Volvo somehow manages to match or undercut the Model Y in terms of pricing, because currently (and on paper), the Tesla wins hands down.