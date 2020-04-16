Volvo unveiled its first all-electric model – the XC40 Recharge – back in October 2019. It's supposed to launch in select global markets in the second half of 2020. The Recharge is not only Volvo's first fully electric model, but new in many other ways as well.

Despite being based on the gas-powered XC40, the electric model will have an exclusive infotainment system and will be capable of over-the-air software updates. To top it off, it will have a frunk, which will be a first for the automaker.

In January 2020, Volvo officially opened the order books for the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD. Parent company Geely has noted that demand for the vehicle is already strong, so we're looking forward to learning just how many people follow through with ordering the all-electric luxury subcompact crossover. For comparison, the gas-powered XC40 was a best-selling model in 2019.

Check out the in-depth video for loads of details about the crossover. Then, leave us a message in the comments below.

Video Description via YOUCAR on YouTube: