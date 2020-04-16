Just about everything you ever wanted to know about Volvo's first all-electric car.
Volvo unveiled its first all-electric model – the XC40 Recharge – back in October 2019. It's supposed to launch in select global markets in the second half of 2020. The Recharge is not only Volvo's first fully electric model, but new in many other ways as well.
Despite being based on the gas-powered XC40, the electric model will have an exclusive infotainment system and will be capable of over-the-air software updates. To top it off, it will have a frunk, which will be a first for the automaker.
In January 2020, Volvo officially opened the order books for the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD. Parent company Geely has noted that demand for the vehicle is already strong, so we're looking forward to learning just how many people follow through with ordering the all-electric luxury subcompact crossover. For comparison, the gas-powered XC40 was a best-selling model in 2019.
Check out the in-depth video for loads of details about the crossover. Then, leave us a message in the comments below.
Video Description via YOUCAR on YouTube:
2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge | Detailed Review | Ready to Fight the Tesla Model Y?
2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design, 707 Crystal White Pearl, Roof in contrast color 019 Black Stone, 19" 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut alloy wheel
Volvo introduces the XC40 Recharge, the company’s first ever fully electric SUV and the first model to appear in its brand new Recharge car line concept.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge, based on the multi-award-winning and best-selling XC40 small SUV, is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos. It represents a true milestone for Volvo Cars: the company’s first electric car and the first Volvo with a brand new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system.
Over the next five years, Volvo Cars will launch a fully electric car every year, as it seeks to make all-electric cars 50% of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids. Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain.
From early 2020 customers entering the Volvo Cars website will first be asked whether they want a Volvo Recharge car or not. To further encourage electric driving, every Volvo Recharge plug-in hybrid model will come with free electricity for a year, provided through a refund for the average electricity cost during that period.
“We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. “Today we take a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line.”
The XC40 Recharge is everything customers expect from a Volvo, with the addition of a state-of-the-art, fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain that offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge and output of 408hp. The battery charges to 80 % of its capacity in 40 mins on a fast-charger system.
The Android-powered infotainment system is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, the company’s digital connected services platform. Via Volvo On Call plug-in hybrid drivers can track how much time they spend driving on electric power.
To meet the anticipated growth in demand for its Recharge cars, Volvo Cars will triple production capacity for electrified cars and will as of next year prepare a Designer’s Choice selection of popular Recharge models, offering the potential for radically reduced delivery times. Volvo Cars aims for plug-in hybrid cars to make up 20 per cent of total sales in 2020.
Every Volvo model in the range includes a Recharge option, from the small XC40 SUV via the 60 Series cars to the company’s flagship, the large XC90 SUV. Volvo Cars is the only car maker to offer a plug-in variant on every model in its line-up.
The XC40 Recharge and the Recharge car line are also tangible proof points of the company’s ambitious new action plan, also launched today, which represents concrete actions in line with the Paris climate agreement and supports Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a climate-neutral company by 2040.