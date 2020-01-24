Volvo has formally opened order books (in selected markets) for the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD, its first all-electric model designed for series-production.

According to the Swedish manufacturer (part of Geely) the early consumer demand is "strong" as:

Tens of thousands of consumers have shown keen interest

the company already received several thousands of firm orders even before the formal start of sales

Taking into consideration that the series production is scheduled for the second half of 2020 (in Ghent, Belgium and China), it might be difficult to catch onto the first customer deliveries in 2020. Anyway, strong demand is very positive news.

In 2019, Volvo sold 45,933 plug-in hybrid cars (up 22.9% year-over-year) at 6.51% of total volume. In Q4 in Europe, the plug-in share was above 20%.

The strategic goal for the year 2025 is to achieve 50% share of all-electric car sales globally, which is one of the highest (if not the highest) among established manufacturers. Moreover, the rest are expected to be hybrids/plug-in hybrids.

"The initial order intake is the latest proof of strong demand for Volvo Cars’ Recharge car line, the name for all Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain. The company aims to make all-electric cars 50 per cent of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids."

A few more words about the XC40 Recharge from Volvo to tempt customers:

"The XC40 Recharge P8 is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos. It represents a true milestone for Volvo Cars, as the company’s first fully electric car and the first Volvo with a brand new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system. As a fully electric version of the best-selling XC40 SUV, the first Volvo to win the prestigious European Car of the Year award, the XC40 Recharge P8 is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), an advanced vehicle platform co-developed within the Geely Group. The all-wheel drive XC40 Recharge P8 offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge and output of 408hp. The battery charges to 80 % of its capacity in 40 mins on a fast-charger system. The new, Android-powered infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalisation, improved levels of intuitiveness and embedded Google technology and services, such as the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store. The XC40 Recharge P8 also receives larger software and operating system updates over the air. While building on the excellent safety standards of the original XC40, Volvo Cars safety engineers have completely redesigned and reinforced the frontal structure of the Recharge P8 to address the absence of an engine, meet Volvo Cars’ high safety requirements and help keep people as safe as in any other Volvo. The battery is protected by a safety cage embedded in the middle of the car’s body structure. Its placement in the floor of the car also lowers the centre of gravity of the car, for better protection against roll-overs. Inside, an innovative approach to all-round functionality provides drivers with plenty of storage space, for example in the doors, under the seats and in the trunk. Not having an internal combustion engine means the car provides drivers with even more storage space than the regular XC40, via a so-called ‘frunk’ under the front hood."

