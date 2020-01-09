Volvo Cars announced its sixth straight sales record with 705,452 cars sold in 2019 (up 9.8% year-over-year). Also, the plug-in electric car sales are growing nicely.

The plug-in hybrid sales (Volvo's first BEV will be introduced in late 2020) amounted to 45,933, which is 22.9% more than a year earlier.

As of 2019, plug-ins were responsible for about 6.51% of total Volvo sales.

"The company also registered strong demand for its electrified vehicles, both in terms of registered sales as well as in retail orders. Overall, Volvo Cars sold 45,933 plug-in hybrid models in 2019, an increase of 22.9 per cent compared with 2018 and more than double the number in 2017."

Currently, all Volvo models are available in plug-in hybrid version and this year the company will launch the all-electric Volvo XC40 recharge.

Expected plug-in share in 2020 will be 20%, which would be more than three times higher than in 2019. We wonder whether it's possible to increase plug-in share so much so fast though?

Volvo plug-in electric car sales:

2017: N/A (below 23,000)

2018: about 37,374

2019: 45,933 (up 22.9%) or about 6.51% of all

"This year, Volvo Cars will start to roll out its Recharge line-up in markets around the globe. Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain." "The Recharge car line aims to further boost sales of Volvo Cars’ chargeable cars and encourage plug-in hybrid drivers via incentives to use Pure mode as much as possible. Volvo Cars aims for plug-in hybrid cars to make up 20 per cent of its total sales in 2020." "Every Volvo model includes a Recharge option, from the small XC40 SUV via the 60 series cars to the large XC90 SUV flagship. Volvo Cars is the only car maker to offer a plug-in variant of every model in its line-up. Soon, buyers will also be able to opt for the XC40 Recharge P8, Volvo Cars’ first fully electric car."

Håkan Samuelsson, Chief Executive of Volvo Cars said: