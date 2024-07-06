Volvo Cars reported 71,514 global car sales in June, 8% more than a year ago. During the first six months of the year, sales amounted to 388,073, up 14% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, in June, Volvo's plug-in electric car sales increased by 41% year-over-year to a new record of 34,382. Rechargeable cars represented nearly half (48.1%) of the brand's total volume.

Get Fully Charged Volvo EX30 Sales Record In June, Volvo sold a record number of 12,500 EX30s. It's one of the best-selling Volvo models globally and one of the best-selling all-electric cars in Europe.

More importantly, Volvo's all-electric car sales almost doubled last month to a new record of 18,435 (up 93% year-over-year), taking a 25.8% share in Volvo's global volume. More than two-thirds of the EV sales happen to be Volvo EX30, which sells like hotcakes.

“As June comes to a close, the sales figures for the month are proof of the successful steps we have taken toward our long-term strategic direction and the continued demand for our cars,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars. “I am particularly pleased by the continued strong sales performance of the EX30.”

At the same time, plug-in hybrid car sales increased by just 7% year-over-year to nearly 16,000 units.

Volvo Recharge sales last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 18,435 (up 93%) and 25.8% share

PHEVs: 15,947 (up 7%) and 22.3% share

Total Recharge: 34,382 (up 41%) and 48.1% share

Volvo Plug-In Car Sales - June 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, Volvo sold 98,673 plug-in electric cars, including 52,589 all-electric ones, the best quarter ever.

So far this year, Volvo's plug-in car sales have exceeded 173,000 (up 27% year-over-year), accounting for 44.8% of the brand's total sales. All-electric car sales amounted to 90,760 (up 53%), indicating the ongoing transition to full electrification.

Volvo Recharge sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 90,760 (up 53%) and 23.4% share

PHEVs: 82,908 (up 7%) and 21.4% share

Total Recharge: 173,668 (up 27%) and 44.8% share

For reference, in 2023, Volvo plug-in car sales exceeded 265,000 cars (30% more than in 2022), which was also 37.5% of the total volume.

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe: 24,156 out of 34,382 in June. About 66% of all Volvo sold in Europe were rechargeable.

In the United States, plug-in car sales in June decreased by 13% year-over-year to 3,315, taking a 35.6% share.

In terms of models, the all-new Volvo EX30 model noted another new record of 11,513 sales in June, 33,278 in Q2 and over 48,000 cumulatively. Deliveries of the Volvo EX90 have not started yet.

2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance (Vapour Grey) Volvo EX90

The company also lists 1,660 sales of the Volvo C40 Recharge, down 60% year over year, and 107 sales of the all-new Volvo EM90. This leaves 4,155 units for the Volvo XC40 Recharge (down 23% year over year).

Volvo Cars detailed sales results: