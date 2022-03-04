Volvo Cars has gone official with the exterior refresh of its fully electric XC40 Recharge SUV and has also announced a new single-motor variant of the C40 Recharge.

Made to look more like the C40, the XC40 Recharge gains new headlights, a new front bumper, and a frameless grille plate. The signature Thor's Hammer headlights now feature state-of-the-art pixel LED light technology, which enables them to automatically adapt to traffic in front and efficiently light up the road ahead without dazzling other drivers.

In addition, XC40 Recharge customers will get premium leather-free upholstery options, as well as new exterior colors and rims, expanding the scope of personalization.

"As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows. With the refreshed fully electric XC40, we continue to evolve its instantly recognizable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille." Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge facelift and Volvo C40 Recharge Single Motor

48 Photos

Introduced last year, the Volvo C40 Recharge remains unchanged from a visual standpoint but gains a new powertrain option in addition to the twin-motor variant.

The new, single-motor C40 Recharge features a front-mounted power unit with unspecified horsepower or torque ratings. It comes with a 69 kWh battery and an anticipated range of up to 434 km (270 miles) on a single charge under the WLTP drive cycle. Volvo says the battery can charge from 10 to 80% capacity in approximately 32 minutes on a fast-charging system.

Volvo has not revealed pricing or US availability details yet, but the single-motor C40 Recharge should be more affordable than the dual-motor variant. The new C40 and XC40 variants, along with all other Volvo models, will be available through an updated offer concept, designed to make the online ordering process easier and more convenient.

Volvo buyers will now be able to choose between different equipment levels and select the options that are best suited for their needs. The automaker says the new offer structure reflects its ambitions to increase price transparency, as well as reduce model complexity by focusing on attractive pre-selected variants.