In the spring of 2021, Volvo unveiled its second fully electric car, the C40 Recharge. Sharing the CMA platform with the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Polestar 2, the C40 Recharge is a subcompact SUV with a sloping roofline that offers a sportier-looking alternative to the XC40 Recharge.

InsideEVs' Kyle Conner went to Belgium to get an early look at the electric-only premium subcompact crossover that entered production a week ago at Volvo’s local plant in Ghent.

The video takes us on a full tour of the C40, including the exterior, interior and specifications. Starting with the latter, the model he checks out is a C40 Recharge win Engine, meaning it has a dual-motor AWD powertrain with a total of 300 kW (402 hp).

The electric motors source energy from the same battery pack from the XC40 and Polestar 2 with a net capacity of 75 kWh (78 kWh gross). That’s good enough for a WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles), which Kyle reckons should translate into 230 miles (370) when the car will be rated by the EPA.

Obviously, the market will decide if that’s good enough, and the same applies to the styling. The C40 looks similar to the XC40 from the front to the B-pillars. From there, the roof starting to plunge more dramatically towards the fastback-style rear, resulting in a pseudo-coupe look that customers seem to enjoy so much nowadays.

Moving on to the animal-free interior, the Volvo C40’s dashboard looks just like the one in the XC40, with plenty of other elements shared between the two models. However, the C40’s sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom a bit. Buyers will also have to settle for a slightly less roomy cargo area.

By now, you probably want to know whether the C40 Recharge is worth the starting MSRP of $59,845 (including destination charge and before the federal tax credit). Kyle says it is considering how premium the C40 feels and the driving experience it offers. If you want to know more about the latter, stay tuned because a first drive review video is coming up later this week.