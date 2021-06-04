Even though the Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to go into production this fall, the order books for the model have been opened in Europe. We don’t know about specific pricing for other countries, but its price in the Netherlands kicks off at €57,995, or about €1,500 more than the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo has announced that the C40 will first be available in Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK, and it has so far not mentioned other European markets. Those from the US who want to order a C40 Recharge will have to wait until early 2022 (which is when the first Euro customers will take delivery of their vehicle), or they can buy the mechanically identical XC40. US pricing has yet to be announced, but it will probably start at under $60,000 (probably around $55,000).

The C40 Recharge is the more stylish alternative to the boxy and practical XC40. Both vehicles are built on the same CMA platform, they both have a dual-motor setup that makes 402 horsepower combined (sprints to sixty in 4.7 seconds) and they have the same 75 kWh battery pack that provides a WLTP range of 420 km or an EPA range of 210 miles.

Other features include a cutting-edge Android-based infotainment operating system (with Assistant and Google Maps built-in), charging at up to 150 kW (that provides 80 percent charge in 40 minutes) and strange light-up trim panels inside that light up to reveal graphics that look like a topgraphy map. Volvo only plans to sell the C40 Recharge online, so don’t expect to see one in the metal at your local showroom, even after the vehicle has been officially launched.

