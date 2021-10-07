Volvo Cars officially started production of the C40 Recharge, its second all-electric model after the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The production takes place at Volvo's plant in Ghent, Belgium alongside the XC40 Recharge, from with which the C40 shares the electrified CMA platform.

According to the company, the manufacturing capacity of the plant will be increased "considerably" to 135,000 cars per year, out of which more than half are expected to be all-electric cars in 2022. That would be more than 67,500 XC40 Recharge/C40 Recharge.

Javier Varela, Senior Vice President for Industrial Operations and Quality at Volvo Cars said:

“The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future. Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for an all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come.”

An interesting thing about the C40 is that it will be sold online in selected markets:

"A landmark car for the company’s new commercial strategy, the C40 Recharge is available online via volvocars.com in selected markets around the globe. Customers can order from the comfort of their own home or place an online order together with their retailer. When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient Care offer including items such as servicing, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options where available."

In the U.S., the C40 Recharge starts at $58,750 ($52,345 effectively, including DST and deducting $7,500 of federal tax credit).

Volvo intends to increase the number of electric car models and BEV share out of its total sales volume to 50% by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

Volvo C40 Recharge specs: