The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge, which is the first Volvo available only as an all-electric car, has received its official EPA range and efficiency numbers.

The car should cover 226 miles (364 km) on a single charge, according to the EPA. That's noticeably more than 210 miles (338 km), expected when the car was announced in July, but still disappointing taking into consideration the 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable).

The result is also a 3 miles higher than in the case of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, with the same battery and powertrain.

However, we noticed a difference in the rating, as the C40 has EPA 5-cycle test results, while the XC40 has the EPA 2-cycle test results. We guess that the 5-cycle version of the two available tests translates to a slightly better range. Anyway, the two appear to be very similar.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 226 mi (364 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

While the specs are very similar, the C40 Recharge is slightly more expensive: