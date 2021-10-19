Last week, Kyle Conner introduced us to the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge in a detailed walkaround video shot at the model’s press launch in Belgium. Now, he brings the first drive review of Volvo’s electric crossover after spending a couple of days with the electric subcompact crossover.

Before delving into the review, you should know that this particular C40 Recharge is a European-spec model in the top “Twin” configuration. That means it’s got a 300 kW (402 hp) dual motor AWD powertrain motivated by a 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable).

Obviously, the question on everyone’s lips is how different the C40 Recharge is like to drive compared to the XC40 Recharge. That’s a legitimate question seeing as both models feature the same CMA platform and electric drivetrain.

Gallery: Volvo C40 Recharge

66 Photos

As you can imagine, the differences are not great. The C40 Recharge feels very much like a crossover to drive, despite being some 2.7 inches lower than the XC40 Recharge. Kyle mentions the C40’s One Pedal Drive mode that he reckons it’s one of the smoothest he experienced, as is the calibration of the brake-by-wire brake pedal.

In terms of power, the C40 Recharge has really good acceleration. You don’t need any more, Kyle says, adding that it’s quicker than expected. Unfortunately, the test route did not include twisty roads to try the C40 Recharge on, but as soon as it’s coming to the US we’ll definitely see how it handles that type of roads. In theory, it should hold itself better in corners given that it has a lower center of gravity than the XC40 Recharge.

Despite the respectable power, the C40 Recharge is a comfortable cruiser and Kyle says he prefers it over the Polestar 2 Performance, which utilizes the same CMA platform. Head over to the video to see what else our reviewer had to say about the C40 Recharge, Volvo’s first electric-only model.

If you decide the C40 is something you want to test drive, you should know that it will arrive Stateside in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated EPA range of 225 miles (362 kilometers) and a pre-federal tax credit starting MSRP of $59,845 (including destination charge).